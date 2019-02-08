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Whitaker says he won't appear for hearing unless Dems pull subpoena
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2 views • February 08, 2019
The Justice Department warns that if the House Judiciary Committee takes the 'unusual step' of issuing a subpoena for Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, he will not appear; chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge reports.
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