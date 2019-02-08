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Gravity is Just Density
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116 views • February 08, 2019
The natural physics of density and buoyancy determine that objects denser than the medium surrounding them sink while objects less dense than the medium surrounding them rise. This is the reason raindrops fall down through the air, while air bubbles rise up through water. Objects at perfect equilibrium with the medium surrounding them levitate in place like the balloon in the following video. Please share this short 5 minute video with your social networks...
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