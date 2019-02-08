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Trump Regime Launches Coup in Venezuela - The Corbett Report
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15 views • February 08, 2019
Here we go again. We did the same thing to Chavez in 2002. See "The Chavez Revolution Will Not Be Televised". It shows a U.S. installed government overnight, throwing out judges, political leaders and appointees of Chavez. Hugo Chavez was held in a U.S registered airplane at the airport. The Venezuelan people protested in the streets and the U.S. coup failed.
Now we see this playing out all over again. Shame on you Trump. Are they leaning on you that badly?
Now we see this playing out all over again. Shame on you Trump. Are they leaning on you that badly?
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