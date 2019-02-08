© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop Fighting The Infowar In Straight Lines
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • February 08, 2019
Maybe my infowars tactic is being adopted quietly right now and I should just relax. But I keep seeing patriots marching in straight lines fighting village idiot redcoats.
Isn’t there a better way?
You’re damn right there is and it’s fun and empowering too. Here is what I’m shouting about like Paul Revere.
Isn’t there a better way?
You’re damn right there is and it’s fun and empowering too. Here is what I’m shouting about like Paul Revere.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.