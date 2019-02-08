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Flat Earth Street Activism
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130 views • February 08, 2019
Fellow Flat-Earther and IFERS member Del from Scotland has been taking to the streets to spread a bit of natural science and common sense, hoping to spur some critical thinking regarding this most important subject. Please share and show your support by subscribing to Del’s excellent channel Beyond the Imaginary Curve: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvswlgeHodOejVN21TWweLw
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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