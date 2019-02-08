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Some of my thoughts on racism and the Pittsburgh shooting . . .
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6 views • February 08, 2019
My thoughts on racism, White Nationalism and the Pittsburgh shooting . . .
Hey I not advocating that people must mix, I just think it's a natural phenomena, since we all belong to the human race. I just compared Jewish nationalism with white nationalism . The United States has always been a nation of mixed cultures and so called races. My own grandmother wanted her kids to marry only Italians (who by the way were once not considered white) can you see how crazy all this can get?
Hey I not advocating that people must mix, I just think it's a natural phenomena, since we all belong to the human race. I just compared Jewish nationalism with white nationalism . The United States has always been a nation of mixed cultures and so called races. My own grandmother wanted her kids to marry only Italians (who by the way were once not considered white) can you see how crazy all this can get?
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