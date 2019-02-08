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Does the 'Green New Deal' weaponize climate change?
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195 views • February 08, 2019
'Green New Deal' could dramatically change Americans' way of life; Competitive Enterprise Institute senior fellow Christopher Horner and WeatherBell.com chief meteorologist Joe Bastardi weigh in on 'Hannity.' #Hannity #FoxNews
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