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Mike Huckabee reacts to Elizabeth Warren's heritage claims
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135 views • February 08, 2019
Responding to the latest controversy over to Sen. Warren's Native American heritage claims, Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee says Americans want authenticity from their leaders and the Democratic presidential hopeful has proven she can't be trusted. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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