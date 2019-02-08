© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presidential Harassment: Trump lashes out at Dems' tax probe
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • February 08, 2019
House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announces sweeping probe into Trump's finances; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews
Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewsdemocratspoliticspresidentpresident trumpfox newsfox news channeldana perinojesse wattersjuan williamsthe fivethe five fox newstrump newspolitics opiniongutfeldhouse democratsadam schifftrump taxesdemocrats trumptax returnstrump tax returnspresidential harassmenttrump schiffdemocrat investigationsdemocrat probesdemocrats tax returnstax probetrump investigations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.