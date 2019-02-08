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Ocasio-Cortez's 'Green New Deal' receives praise, ridicule
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28 views • February 08, 2019
The ambitious 'Green New Deal' aims to move America to 100 percent clean and renewable energy by 2030 and carries an estimated price tag of $7 trillion; chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel reports from Capitol Hill. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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