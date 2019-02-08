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The weak defense of Alex Jones. The purpose of YouTube?
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3 views • February 08, 2019
Alex banned for an opinion. Joe Rogan pushing DMT like a 60's C14 agent pushing LSD and everything's just fine. He still doesn't understand why he was banned. Could this be the reason behind it all?
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