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New Law Would Make Gun Owners Give Up Social Media History To Buy A Gun
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244 views • February 08, 2019
Gun buyers in Illinois will soon be required to reveal their public social media accounts to police in order to purchase the firearm. Alex breaks down this slippery slope to nationwide tyranny.
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