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Austin Mayor Steve Adler Refuses To Let Female Reporter Speak At City Council - War Room Full Show
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83 views • February 08, 2019
Owen Shroyer and Savanah Hernandez open today’s War Room by discussing their experience at Austin City Council today where Mayor Steve Adler refused to let Savanah speak. A left wing Trump hater also joins the War Room to talk trash on Super Male Vitality and exclusive footage of the FBI raid on Roger’s house is leaked to media.
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