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Infowars News Director Rob Dew Suspended On Twitter
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12 views • February 08, 2019
Dew’s Twitter account was suspended Thursday over a comment he made to former CIA Director John Brennan and another tweet telling a user to “Learn to Code.” This is yet another example of anti-conservative censorship by the platform that has already permanently banned Alex Jones and several others.
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-infowars-reporter-suspended-by-twitter-over-learn-to-code-tweet/
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-infowars-reporter-suspended-by-twitter-over-learn-to-code-tweet/
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