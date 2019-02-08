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Full Show – Hollywood Openly Defends Pedophilia And Abortion As America Enters Hell’s Black Hole – 02/07/2019
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671 views • February 08, 2019
Rising Dem Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling for massive government intervention to deal with “climate change” in a 10- year plan striving for a net-zero in greenhouse gas emissions. She believes that the private sector had its chance and that the plan will pay for itself because “the forces of the market are going to force us to innovate.” Joining today’s show is activist Elizabeth Johnston sharing her pro-life ministry in rescuing children from abortion.
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