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Infowars Busts Open The Real NFL Scandal
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26 views • February 08, 2019
The bread and circus act embodied in the modern day by the NFL is hiding a dark secret surrounding the health and well being of the human offerings sacrificing their bodies for our entertainment.
https://www.apnews.com/4a4ed68e4c3a426abc4e34606ae4a399
https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/17/stone-nfl-injuries/
https://www.infowars.com/the-real-nfl-scandal/
https://www.apnews.com/4a4ed68e4c3a426abc4e34606ae4a399
https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/17/stone-nfl-injuries/
https://www.infowars.com/the-real-nfl-scandal/
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