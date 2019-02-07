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Americans Announce National Day Of Mourning For Post-Birth Abortion Victims
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616 views • February 07, 2019
Elizabeth Johnson of ActivistMommy.com joins Alex Jones live via Skype to announce a National Day of Mourning in honor of all unheard victims of abortion as well as the many post-birth abortion victims to come after New York lawmakers signed legislation that would allow doctors to kill healthy babies after the timely exit from their mother's womb. It's time for America to repent for our abortion sins.
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