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Twitter Bans Reporter For Criticizing Venezuelan Socialism
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960 views • February 07, 2019
Rob Dew joins Alex Jones live in studio to explain how and wonder why he was suspended from Twitter after sharing FBI statistics about both white and black Americans killed by our Police men and women.
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