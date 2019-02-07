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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 2/07/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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33 views • February 07, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
MASSIVE CO-ORDINATED CRIMINAL TAKE-OVER OF INTERNET WORLDWIDE
JACK DORSEY REVENGE TANTRUM: TWITTER BLOCKS NATURALNEWS.COM ACCOUNTS AFTER MIKE ADAMS COMMENTS ON ROGAN-DORSEY BITCOIN SCAM ON ALEX JONES
GEORGE SOROS, "THE MESSIAH"
Guests:
Mike Adams, Healthranger.com, Brighteon founder, Naturalnews.com
Kaitlin Bennett
Millie Weaver
Elizabeth Johnston
4th Hour:
Doug & Joe Hagmann, Hagmannreport.com
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
MASSIVE CO-ORDINATED CRIMINAL TAKE-OVER OF INTERNET WORLDWIDE
JACK DORSEY REVENGE TANTRUM: TWITTER BLOCKS NATURALNEWS.COM ACCOUNTS AFTER MIKE ADAMS COMMENTS ON ROGAN-DORSEY BITCOIN SCAM ON ALEX JONES
GEORGE SOROS, "THE MESSIAH"
Guests:
Mike Adams, Healthranger.com, Brighteon founder, Naturalnews.com
Kaitlin Bennett
Millie Weaver
Elizabeth Johnston
4th Hour:
Doug & Joe Hagmann, Hagmannreport.com
Keywords
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