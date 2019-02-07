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Parents Rage Against LGBTQ Propaganda In First-Grade History Books, School Board Approves Them Anyway
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894 views • February 07, 2019
EGUSD has spent months considering the new curriculum, which puts its schools in line with The Fair Education Act of 2011. The new state standard aims to include more ethnic and racial groups, including LGBTQ figures.
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