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Twitter Bans Investigation Of Jack Dorsey / Joe Rogan Bitcoin Pump And Dump Scam
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474 views • February 07, 2019
Mike Adams joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break the news that, after his appearance on Infowars yesterday, his Natural News, Health Ranger, and News Target Twitter accounts were simultaneously suspended as punishment for his off social media platform behavior and perhaps for simply being friends with Alex Jones.
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