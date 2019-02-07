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Multiple Measles Outbreaks Blamed On Anti-Vaxxers, But They All Have This One Thing In Common
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4519 views • February 07, 2019
As of February 6, the county—which sits just north of the border from Portland, Oregon—has tallied 50 confirmed cases and 11 suspected cases of measles since January 1.
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