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Full Show- Censorship, Military Police, And Gun Control: A Recipe For World Domination
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26 views • February 07, 2019
Leo Zagami and Gerald Celente join Harrison Smith to break down the corruption of the Catholic Church, the US coup attempt in Venezuela, These topics may seem unrelated, but when observed is their totality, a picture becomes clear: a picture of socialist and far-left totalitarians in control of our major societal institutions, hell-bent on destroying our connection to humanity and enslaving us in mind, body, and soul.
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