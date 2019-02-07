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SNITCHES! Big Tech, Controlled Media, and Socialist Politicians Work Hand-In-Hand To Hide Information And Enslave America
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9 views • February 07, 2019
BuzzFeed is now lobbying Twitter to censor memes that satirize the Democratic Party. Democrats are currently embroiled in a blackface scandal after both Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring admitted to wearing make-up to make them look African-American.
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