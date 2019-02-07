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Why Does Joe Rogan Defend George Soros?
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206 views • February 07, 2019
After denying George Soros' criminal past, dismissing evidence of a massive, British pedophile ring run by Jimmy Savile, and defending Bill Maher's pedophilic comments, Alex Jones wonders why his old friend Joe Rogan won't call out some of the evil deeds taking place all around the world.
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