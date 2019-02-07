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Lower Chest Workout
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4 views • February 07, 2019
Lower Chest workout
Hammer Strength Decline
2 x Warm Up Set
4 x 8-10 (increase weight each set)
SUPERSET
diamond push-ups (to failure)
Cable Lower Press
5 x 8-12 (increase weight each set)
SUPERSET
Single arm fly
GIANT SET
Decline Press
Decline Fly
Decline Plate Extension
Decline Bench Press
3 x 21s (7 top, 7 full, 7 bottom)
Hammer Strength Decline
2 x Warm Up Set
4 x 8-10 (increase weight each set)
SUPERSET
diamond push-ups (to failure)
Cable Lower Press
5 x 8-12 (increase weight each set)
SUPERSET
Single arm fly
GIANT SET
Decline Press
Decline Fly
Decline Plate Extension
Decline Bench Press
3 x 21s (7 top, 7 full, 7 bottom)
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