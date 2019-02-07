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Chest and Abs Workout (BOTH IN 30 MINUTES!)
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11 views • February 07, 2019
Nobody ever seems to forget to train their chest and abs, but most don’t do chest and abs workouts that train both at the same time. In this video, I’m going to show you a chest and abs workout that crushes both muscle groups in just 30 minutes, allowing you to have shorter workouts and see faster results.
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