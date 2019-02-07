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Killer Home Chest Workout Routine (Bodyweight only) Vjezba za prsa (sklekovi)
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5 views • February 07, 2019
This is my personal routine that i do.
Build big and ripped chest at home with this effective workout routine
If you are a begginer you can do 10 reps for each workout or less,depends on you,do minimum rest between sets and 3-5min between cycles,do at least 3 cycles or more
Vjezba za prsa (samo sklekovi) odlicna vjezba koju mozete raditi kod kuce.ako ste pocetnik mozete raditi po 10 ponavljanja u svim vjezbama ili manje,zavisi o vama,i uradite bar 3 kruga toga svega ili vise ako mozete.
Build big and ripped chest at home with this effective workout routine
If you are a begginer you can do 10 reps for each workout or less,depends on you,do minimum rest between sets and 3-5min between cycles,do at least 3 cycles or more
Vjezba za prsa (samo sklekovi) odlicna vjezba koju mozete raditi kod kuce.ako ste pocetnik mozete raditi po 10 ponavljanja u svim vjezbama ili manje,zavisi o vama,i uradite bar 3 kruga toga svega ili vise ako mozete.
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