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3 KILLER Upper Chest Exercises That You Probably Haven’t Tried (MUST TRY!!)
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5 views • February 07, 2019
Get ready for 3 little-known, killer upper chest exercises that you likely haven’t tried. We’ve all gone through the monotony of incline presses, and incline flys, and are tired of the same old movements. Today I’ll be providing you with 3 refreshing upper chest exercises to stimulate more muscular growth. Change up your old routine, shock the muscles, and watch the gains come flooding in.
3 Killer Upper Chest Exercises:
-Reverse Grip Cable Presses
-Elevated Band Push-Ups
-Landmine Presses
3 Killer Upper Chest Exercises:
-Reverse Grip Cable Presses
-Elevated Band Push-Ups
-Landmine Presses
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