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02.7.19 A bad Day for Demonrats = Great Day for America
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10 views • February 07, 2019
The demonrats are in an irreversible tailspin as they continue to self-destruct. Same for corporate propaganda media. Their fake "Ruth Sightings" with no evidence is reminiscent of Elvis. Will this last to 2020?
AIM: https://aim4truth.org/2019/02/06/truth-news-headlines-february-7-2019/
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/president-trumps-second-sotu-choose-greatness/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
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AIM: https://aim4truth.org/2019/02/06/truth-news-headlines-february-7-2019/
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/president-trumps-second-sotu-choose-greatness/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
donate: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Tip: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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