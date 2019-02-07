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The Best Abs Workout You DON'T Wanna Do!
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1 view • February 07, 2019
So a fightTIPS Underdog asked me for a full abs workout that he can do for his fight training. Here's one of the exact core workouts that I do to keep those six pack abs. Whether you're in boxing and want to take body punches, an athlete trying to improve balance and power, or just want that sculpted 6 packs, then you HAVE to do crunches. Whether you like it or not! It there was "one simple trick" to getting abs, then everyone would have them.
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