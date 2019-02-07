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3 minute Abs workout for Beginners & Intermediate!
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6 views • February 07, 2019
3 minutes of Ab routine that can be done anywhere anytime!
To get the best out of this routine. You should aim to complete around 3-5 rounds with less than 2 minutes rest in between each round... It looked easy but it's gonna be painful if you push yourself! but hey, this is what makes improve like crazy and get stronger! Right?
To get the best out of this routine. You should aim to complete around 3-5 rounds with less than 2 minutes rest in between each round... It looked easy but it's gonna be painful if you push yourself! but hey, this is what makes improve like crazy and get stronger! Right?
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