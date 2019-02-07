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Exercise Anatomy: Abs Workout | Pietro Boselli
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127 views • February 07, 2019
In this short video I will show 6 different exercises that target the abdomen, highlighting the muscles involved, the correct technique and also some quick tips on how to get the maximum out of them. These exercise are useful for bodybuilding and strength training. Please note that this is not a workout routine; I will discuss a workout routine in another series.
Exercises:
1. Sit-ups
2. Lying leg raises
3. Crunches
4. Cable twists
5. Hanging leg raises
6. Cable crunches
Exercises:
1. Sit-ups
2. Lying leg raises
3. Crunches
4. Cable twists
5. Hanging leg raises
6. Cable crunches
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