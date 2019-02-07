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NY Post-Birth Abortion Legalizes Torture Of Babies
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1219 views • February 07, 2019
Mike Adams joins Alex Jones live via Skype to point out how New York lawmakers, with Andrew Cuomo's help, have legalized post-birth abortion as well as post-birth infant torturing since there is no regulation of how these immoral doctors are to murder, dismember, and destroy the innocence they rob from American wombs.
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