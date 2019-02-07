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The Three-Minute Perfect Plank Workout
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20 views • February 07, 2019
Tired of doing crunches to work your core? The plank is a phenomenal exercise that gives you the option of doing something other than a crunch to work your abs. This three-minute plank workout takes advantage of how variable the plank can be while still pushing you to work hard and strengthen your core.
Here's what the workout looks like. Each plank variation is held for 30 seconds:
- Plank
- Plank with leg raises
- Side plank on right arm
- Side plank on left arm
- Plank
- Spiderman Planks
Here's what the workout looks like. Each plank variation is held for 30 seconds:
- Plank
- Plank with leg raises
- Side plank on right arm
- Side plank on left arm
- Plank
- Spiderman Planks
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