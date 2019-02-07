© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump Jr. Slams Dems for Supporting Late-Term Abortion: 'Something's Very Wrong'
Follow
0
Share
Report
177 views • February 07, 2019
Donald Trump Jr. said he was troubled by Democratic lawmakers' reactions throughout Tuesday's State of the Union, but particularly so after his father called on Congress to oppose late-term abortion.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.