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Jim Jordan on State of the Union, Mueller's FISA history
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5 views • February 07, 2019
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) discusses President Trump’s State of the Union address and the report that special counsel Robert Mueller was called to appear before a FISA court to address FBI abuses in 2002.
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