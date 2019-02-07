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Don Jr. 'incredibly proud' of his father after the State of the Union
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4 views • February 07, 2019
On 'Fox & Friends,' the executive vice president of the Trump Organization applauds his father's economic success, makes the case for the border wall and scolds Democrats for their lack of support of the president.
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