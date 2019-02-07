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God's Desire is to Restore your marriage
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8 views • February 07, 2019
God is more than willing and capable to restore marriage if only you'd work with him. He's desire is for Godly offspring from your union and that is only possible between you and your spouse. You are not to have children outside of covenant marriage.
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