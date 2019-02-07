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DISTURBING: Aborted Babies Used To Create Animal Human Hybrids
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1694 views • February 07, 2019
The Left now openly calls for post-birth murder of babies, and now we have confirmations of things we already new, fetal tissue is sold for profit, and scientists are performing sick experiments to combine babies with mice.
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