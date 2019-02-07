© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Love the fact that Trump went after socialism: Liz Peek
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • February 07, 2019
FoxNews.com columnist Liz Peek on the highlights from Trump's State of the Union address.
Keywords
trumpwhite housenewsdemocratspoliticsbusinessstate of the unionsocialismtrump newstrump speecheconomybernie sandersfox businessfox business networkspecialstuart varneyopinionvarneyliz peekvarney and cosotutrump state of the unionhighlightsreaction to state of the unionsotu highlightstrump socialismunion addressunion speech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.