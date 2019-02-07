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Pro-Vaxers, Debunk THIS! Vaccination Truth Dr. Suzanne Humphries
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78 views • February 07, 2019
Finally, Real doctors are fighting the drug companies and criminal medical authorities for us.
You love your children so you must simply refuse to have them vaccinated, or face the possible terrifying consequences.
You owe it to your kids to listen and pay attention to the exposure of the corrupt medical establishment.
You love your children so you must simply refuse to have them vaccinated, or face the possible terrifying consequences.
You owe it to your kids to listen and pay attention to the exposure of the corrupt medical establishment.
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