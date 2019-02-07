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King of vaccines Plotkin still repeatedly Lying to the World and to YOU About Vaccine Safety
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22 views • February 07, 2019
Plotkin admits that no study has ever been conducted to definitively confirm, or refute, that vaccines cause autism in children. He insists that all children must be vaccinated.
This despite tens of thousands of vaccinated children all around the world, suddenly becoming victims of autism, often within hours of being injected.
He is playing Russian roulette with your children's lives!
He is a criminal.
He must be struck off, Prosecuted and sent to prison for the rest of his life.
This despite tens of thousands of vaccinated children all around the world, suddenly becoming victims of autism, often within hours of being injected.
He is playing Russian roulette with your children's lives!
He is a criminal.
He must be struck off, Prosecuted and sent to prison for the rest of his life.
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