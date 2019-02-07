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KING OF VACCINES COMES CLEAN! These monsters use body parts of 3 month old aborted babies to test and develop vaccines
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392 views • February 07, 2019
These people are unspeakably evil.
They use body parts of aborted 3 month old babies in their experiments to develop vaccines they then want to use on our children.
The only people who are more evil are those like Dr Josef Mengele, a German (SS) officer and physician in Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.
He performed deadly human experiments on prisoners while they were still alive and he helped select all those victims who were to be killed in the gas chambers.
They use body parts of aborted 3 month old babies in their experiments to develop vaccines they then want to use on our children.
The only people who are more evil are those like Dr Josef Mengele, a German (SS) officer and physician in Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.
He performed deadly human experiments on prisoners while they were still alive and he helped select all those victims who were to be killed in the gas chambers.
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