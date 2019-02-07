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Cryptocurrency And BitBacker.io Are The Patreon Replacement
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24 views • February 07, 2019
With censorship by the big-tech monopoly and legacy financial institutions getting out of control, content creators are forced to find new ways of having their voice heard and receiving financial support from their subscribers. Bitbacker is proving to be the definitive solution.
Support the channel on Bitbacker here: https://bitbacker.io/user/coinspice/
CoinSpice:
https://coinspice.io/
https://twitter.com/CoinSpice
https://t.me/coinspicenews
Support the channel on Bitbacker here: https://bitbacker.io/user/coinspice/
CoinSpice:
https://coinspice.io/
https://twitter.com/CoinSpice
https://t.me/coinspicenews
Keywords
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