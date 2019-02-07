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FAKE NEWS THE MOVIE
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757 views • February 07, 2019
THIS VIDEO EXPOSES THE ENEMY OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND THE WORLD. THE FAKE STREAM NEWS MEDIA FROM ENDLESS WARS,HIGH LEVEL CORRUPTION AND DISARMING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WITH FAKE SHOOTING HOAXES.FOR MORE BREAKING NEWS CHECK OUT MY MAIN SITE http://madashellnews.com
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