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Border Patrol holds briefing on migrant caravan preparedness
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5 views • February 07, 2019
A migrant caravan gathered in Mexico prompts U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to brief the media on law enforcement preparedness in Eagle Pass, Texas.
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