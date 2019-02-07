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Tucker takes on America's fight over identity politics
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Stacey Abrams delivers Democratic rebuttal during State of the Union, pens article on democracy and identity politics. #Tucker #FoxNews
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white housenewspoliticsstate of the unionpresident trumpfox newsfox news channeltucker carlsontucker carlson tonightus newsdonald trumptucker monologueidentity politicsstacey abramssotu2019 state of the uniontrump sotutrump state of the union2019 sotudemocratic rebuttaldemocratic responseidentity politics americastacey abrams rebuttaltucker americaus identity politics
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