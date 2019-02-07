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Pelosi signals interest in bipartisan border security deal
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7 views • February 07, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she hopes the White House will also support whatever border security deal the congressional conference committee decides on. #YourWorld #NeilCavuto #FoxNews
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