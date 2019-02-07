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While My Guitar Gently Weeps - written by George Harrison
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32 views • February 07, 2019
George Harrisons' friends and family came to the Royal Albert Hall one year to the day after the passing of George. This was a concert to celebrate the life, love and music of George and play his music. In this song "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" Eric Clapton does a superb lead guitar, giving this song (and George) awesome tribute, honor and talent. Other familiar faces are on stage playing along as well....including George and Olivias' son, Dhani. By the way, Dhani look just like his Dad.
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